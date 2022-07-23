Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

