Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 7,715 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6,272.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

