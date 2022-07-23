Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VFH stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

