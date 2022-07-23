Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

