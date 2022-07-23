Wolfe Research Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

