Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,233.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

