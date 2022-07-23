WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,244.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,244.44 ($14.88).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.36) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.70) to GBX 915 ($10.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 871.60 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,644.53. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 859.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 998.24.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

