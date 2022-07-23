Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.