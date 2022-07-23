XML Financial LLC Invests $368,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
NYSE:RCL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
