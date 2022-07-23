XML Financial LLC Purchases 151 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

