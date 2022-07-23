Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

