Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lifted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $326.68 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.43.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

