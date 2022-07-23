Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $326.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day moving average is $391.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

