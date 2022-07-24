1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.73.

ONEM stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $106,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $229,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $22,685,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

