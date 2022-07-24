1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEM. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $8,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

