1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEM. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.
1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $30.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $8,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
