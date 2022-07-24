3,143 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.58. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $115.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.