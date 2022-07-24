3,910 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $43.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.