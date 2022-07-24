3M (MMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY 2022 guidance at $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.75-11.25 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $134.12 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 349,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after purchasing an additional 85,755 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.