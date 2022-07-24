5,797 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

