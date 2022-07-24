6,072 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.