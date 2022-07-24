6,906 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

