752 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $287.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.78. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

