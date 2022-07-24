abrdn’s (ABDN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.11) to GBX 195 ($2.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 175 ($2.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.24) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.21) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 178.57 ($2.13).

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

ABDN opened at GBX 161.60 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.33. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 148.75 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.59).

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.