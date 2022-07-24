Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

