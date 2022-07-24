Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 15,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,812,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
