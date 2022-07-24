Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

