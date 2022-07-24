Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $213.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.71.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
