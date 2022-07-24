Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

