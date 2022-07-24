agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.40. 11,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,838,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,715,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

