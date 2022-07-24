Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

