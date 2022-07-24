Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.