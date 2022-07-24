Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

