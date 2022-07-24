Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $108,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 511.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 153.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 127,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,322,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

