Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 77,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,320,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

