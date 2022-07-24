AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

