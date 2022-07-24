Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark reduced their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Altice USA Stock Up 3.0 %

Altice USA stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

