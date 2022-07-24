AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. 587,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,077,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 727.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,193,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.