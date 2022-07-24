AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $30.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

