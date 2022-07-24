American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

