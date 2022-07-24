American Well (NYSE:AMWL) versus Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grab alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grab and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab N/A -86.31% -58.30% American Well -79.91% -16.72% -14.85%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 15.13 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A American Well $252.79 million 4.81 -$176.33 million ($0.79) -5.78

This table compares Grab and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Well has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grab and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 3 11 0 2.67 American Well 0 4 5 0 2.56

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $5.57, suggesting a potential upside of 103.95%. American Well has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.94%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than American Well.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grab beats American Well on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.