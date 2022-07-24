Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Amyris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $610.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 691,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 426,598 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

