Analysts Set HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Price Target at $762.90

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $762.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.68) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

HomeServe Stock Performance

Shares of HMSVF stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. HomeServe has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.67.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

