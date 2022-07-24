Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $185.60

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.60.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.