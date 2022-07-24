Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 191.29

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.29).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.28) to GBX 189 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.15) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,570.05). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,466.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 841.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 110.30 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.08.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

