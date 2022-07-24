Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 191.29

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.29).
Several brokerages have weighed in on TW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.28) to GBX 189 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.15) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,570.05). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,466.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.