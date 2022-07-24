Analyzing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out -1,066.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.17 billion 5.93 $447.74 million $2.17 10.41 Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.97 $11.37 million ($0.15) -99.79

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starwood Property Trust and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 56.16% 14.86% 1.03% Global Net Lease 4.44% 1.08% 0.42%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

