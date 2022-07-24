Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BUD opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($74.75) to €73.00 ($73.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($60.61) to €65.00 ($65.66) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($54.55) to €52.00 ($52.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($59.60) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.