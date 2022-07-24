Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 518,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

