Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) vs. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Critical Review

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Anywhere Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.34 $98.84 million N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.16 $343.00 million $2.78 3.82

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Douglas Elliman and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21%

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Anywhere Real Estate on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

