Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

NYSE:APO opened at $53.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

