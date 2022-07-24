Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 12.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

